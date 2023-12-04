comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 10:33:10
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 588.9 2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.75 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,585.1 1.9%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 276.1 2.62%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.8 0.64%
Adani Enterprises share price, other group stocks surge up to 15% as Nifty 50 jumps to record high

 Nishant Kumar

Adani Group stocks surged in early trade on Monday, December 4, following BJP's electoral win in three states and robust macro numbers.

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises jumped 10 per cent while those of Adani Green Energy jumped 15 per cent in morning trade on Monday. (Agencies)Premium
Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises jumped 10 per cent while those of Adani Green Energy jumped 15 per cent in morning trade on Monday. (Agencies)

Adani Group stocks clocked robust gains in early trade on Monday, December 4, as the risk appetite of investors grew stronger on robust macro numbers and BJP's electoral win in three states.

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises jumped 10 per cent while those of Adani Green Energy jumped 15 per cent. Shares of Adani Total Gas clocked a gain of 14 per cent. Shares of Adani Power surged 12 per cent while. Shares of Adani Wilmar rose 9.96 per cent, and Adani Ports shares rose 7 per cent.

Among other Adani Group companies, NDTV share price rose 7 per cent, Ambuja Cements share price climbed 5 per cent and ACC share price rose 5 per cent.

Nifty 50 hit its record high of 20,602.50 while the Sensex, too, touched its fresh peak of 68587.82. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit their record highs of 35,124.23 and 41,221.91 respectively.

The domestic market witnessed strong gains after the state election results that boosted optimism about political stability in the country.

As Mint reported earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw emphatic victories across three major states on Sunday, boosting the ruling party’s prospects of prevailing in next summer’s general election. The results also ring alarm bells for the Opposition, specifically the Congress party, which was outgunned and now faces uncomfortable seat-sharing talks with potential allies in the INDIA bloc.

"The state elections results have turned out to be a big event which can trigger renewed optimism and further rally in the market. The market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government. From the market perspective, the results were better than expected," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The market has already partly discounted a BJP victory with a 500-point rally during the last four sessions. But the mood is so exuberant that the rally will continue. The global backdrop also is favourable with the US 10-year bond yield declining to 4.23 per cent. An across-the-board rally in stocks is in the offing," said Vijayakumar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST
