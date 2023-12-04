Adani Enterprises share price, other group stocks surge up to 15% as Nifty 50 jumps to record high
Adani Group stocks surged in early trade on Monday, December 4, following BJP's electoral win in three states and robust macro numbers.
Adani Group stocks clocked robust gains in early trade on Monday, December 4, as the risk appetite of investors grew stronger on robust macro numbers and BJP's electoral win in three states.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started