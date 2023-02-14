Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises share price rally post third-quarter numbers for FY23
Back

Adani Enterprises share price rally post third-quarter numbers for FY23

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 04:28 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Year-on-year, AEL posted strong growth in PAT and revenue for both Q3 and nine months period of FY23. (AFP)Premium
Year-on-year, AEL posted strong growth in PAT and revenue for both Q3 and nine months period of FY23. (AFP)

  • On a consolidated basis, in Q3FY23, the company posted a net profit of 820.06 crore which is attributable to owners of the company, against a net loss of 11.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. PAT was also up by 77.91% from 460.94 crore posted in Q2 of FY23.

Bulls liked Adani Enterprises' (AEL) share price on Tuesday as investors give thumbs up to the company's strong profitability in the third quarter of FY23. The Adani group's flagship firm rebounded after a three consecutive days selloff. Year-on-year, AEL posted strong growth in PAT and revenue for both Q3 and nine months period of FY23.

On Tuesday, AEL shares skyrocketed to as high as 10% on BSE with an intraday high of 1,889 apiece. The majority of the buying was seen in the second half after the Q3 results.

However, AEL shares also traced some hefty profit booking which led to some retreat but still closed in the green.

AEL's share price ended at 1,750.30 apiece up by 32.75 or 1.91% on BSE. At the closing price, its market cap is over 1,99,534 crore.

This Adani stock opened at 1,730 apiece higher than Monday's closing of 1,717.55 apiece. The stock has been in red from February 9th to 13th.

On a consolidated basis, in Q3FY23, the company posted a net profit of 820.06 crore which is attributable to owners of the company, against a net loss of 11.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. PAT was also up by 77.91% from 460.94 crore posted in Q2 of FY23.

Revenue from operations climbed by a whopping 41.87% to 26,612.23 crore in Q3FY23, compared to 18,757.87 crore in Q3 of FY22. However, revenue was down by 30.28% from 38,175.23 crore in September 2022 quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 101% to 1,968 crore ($ 237.9 million) in line with the increased volume of ANIL Ecosystem and IRM business.

In regards to nine months period of FY23, Adani's attributable PAT jumped by a massive 271% YoY to 1,750 crore. EBITDA soared by 90% YoY to 6,068 crore. While revenue zoomed by a huge 135% YoY to 1,06,459 crore.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, "Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India’s most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business."

Hinting towards the current market volatility which emerged after a US-based short seller's report, Adani said, "the current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow."

AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x