Adani Enterprises share price rally post third-quarter numbers for FY23
- On a consolidated basis, in Q3FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹820.06 crore which is attributable to owners of the company, against a net loss of ₹11.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. PAT was also up by 77.91% from ₹460.94 crore posted in Q2 of FY23.
Bulls liked Adani Enterprises' (AEL) share price on Tuesday as investors give thumbs up to the company's strong profitability in the third quarter of FY23. The Adani group's flagship firm rebounded after a three consecutive days selloff. Year-on-year, AEL posted strong growth in PAT and revenue for both Q3 and nine months period of FY23.
