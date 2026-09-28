Adani Enterprises shares drop 2% after Adani group entities swap 86 lakh shares for ₹2,498 crore | Details here

Adani Enterprises shares dropped 2% in the morning trade on the BSE on Monday, 28 September, after Adani Group entities executed a bulk deal of 86 lakh shares on Friday. Adani Enterprises' share price opened at ₹2,922.50 against its previous close of ₹2,914.95 and declined 2% to an intraday low of ₹2,856. However, it pared some losses, as around 10 am, the stock was 1.35% down at ₹2,875.60.

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NSE bulk deal data for Friday, 25 September, showed that 86 lakh shares changed hands between promoter group entities of Adani Enterprises in a deal worth ₹2,498 crore through separate block deals on Friday.

Adani Enterprises' bulk deals details As per the NSE data, Adani Infra (India) bought 34,50,000 shares in the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises at an average price of ₹2,905 per share, while Adani Properties acquired 51,50,000 shares of Adani Enterprises at the same price, taking the combined deal value to ₹2,498.30 crore for 86,00,000 shares.

On the other side of the trades, promoter group entity Infinite Trade And Investment Ltd sold an equal number of shares at the same price.

The share sale has trimmed Infinite Trade And Investment's holding in Adani Enterprises to 1.38% from 2.01% earlier.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)