Adani Enterprises shares extend rally, 4 group stocks hit upper circuit1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM IST
- Adani Group companies' stocks continued to rally for the second straight day
Shares of listed Adani Group companies surged on the BSE in Monday's opening deals, extending gains after the group sold minority stakes in four of its listed companies to US-based GQG Partners for ₹15,446 crore. Flagship company Adani Enterprises shares rallied more than 9% whereas Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas hit 5% upper circuit each.
