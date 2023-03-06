Adani Enterprises shares extend rally, 4 group stocks hit upper circuit

Adani Group stocks took a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. The conglomerate had also called of its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer last month despite it being fully subscribed.

