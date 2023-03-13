Adani stocks: 4 group shares hit upper circuit, Adani Enterprises surges. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:14 AM IST
- Adani Group said it completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing worth $2.15 billion
Shares of Adani Enterprises surged nearly 3% to ₹1,985 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the Group said it has fully prepaid share backed financing worth $2,15 billion. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission continued to surge to hit the upper circuit level of 5%
