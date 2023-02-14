Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, which pulled a ₹20,000 crore share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, were trading in the red during the day, ahead of its third results due later today. In the morning session, the scrip of Adani Enterprises plunged 4.89 per cent to ₹1,633.55 on the BSE. It is currently trading at ₹1,670.55 per share, down 2.74 per cent on the BSE while writing the report.

Shares of other Adani Group companies continue to remain weak for the second day running today amid a host of negative events surrounding the firms after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation – allegations the group has denied.

Adani Group stocks have been under pressure and the critical report has sparked about a $120 billion loss in the group's market value on concerns including about its ability to refinance debt.

The Adani Group's executives had been holding negotiations since last week with Abu Dhabi's International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, according to a Economic Times report.

Adani Power, Adani Green Energy fell too

Some of the group's other firms such as Adani Power, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Green Energy also touched their lower circuit levels.

The stock of Adani Power nosedived to ₹148.30, Adani Transmission to ₹1,070.55, Adani Green Energy to ₹653.40 and Adani Total Gas to ₹1,135.60 on the bourse.

Similarly, shares of Adani Wilmar plunged to ₹393.60 apiece and NDTV to ₹188.35 on the BSE.

The scrips of these firms dipped 5 per cent each. Also, the scrip of Ambuja Cements dropped 4.04 per cent to ₹328.55, ACC slipped 2.01 per cent to ₹1,786.75 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 1.17 per cent to ₹546.70 on the BSE.

In Tuesday's morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 295.3 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,727.14.

There were negative news flows for the Adani Group which weighed on investor sentiment including a sharp cut to the revenue growth target by the conglomerate along with a downward revision to the outlook of four Adani Group companies by Moody's.

Over the weekend, news also emerged that three group firms (Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green) pledged additional shares to SBICAP Trustee which further soured market mood.

Adani Group stocks have lost around ₹10.2 lakh crore or nearly 53 per cent of their combined market cap since late January this year, when US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research through its critical report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

The Adani issue has stalled parliament, ignited street protests by opposition parties, sparked off probes by capital markets regulator SEBI.