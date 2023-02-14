Adani Enterprises shares in the red ahead of Q3 results; other group shares fall
- Adani Group stocks have been under pressure and the critical report has sparked about a $120 billion loss in the group's market value on concerns including about its ability to refinance debt
Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, which pulled a ₹20,000 crore share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, were trading in the red during the day, ahead of its third results due later today. In the morning session, the scrip of Adani Enterprises plunged 4.89 per cent to ₹1,633.55 on the BSE. It is currently trading at ₹1,670.55 per share, down 2.74 per cent on the BSE while writing the report.
