Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises shares in the red ahead of Q3 results; other group shares fall
Back

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, which pulled a 20,000 crore share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, were trading in the red during the day, ahead of its third results due later today. In the morning session, the scrip of Adani Enterprises plunged 4.89 per cent to 1,633.55 on the BSE. It is currently trading at 1,670.55 per share, down 2.74 per cent on the BSE while writing the report.

 

Shares of other Adani Group companies continue to remain weak for the second day running today amid a host of negative events surrounding the firms after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation – allegations the group has denied.

Adani Group stocks have been under pressure and the critical report has sparked about a $120 billion loss in the group's market value on concerns including about its ability to refinance debt.

The Adani Group's executives had been holding negotiations since last week with Abu Dhabi's International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, according to a Economic Times report.

Adani Power, Adani Green Energy fell too

Some of the group's other firms such as Adani Power, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Green Energy also touched their lower circuit levels. 

The stock of Adani Power nosedived to 148.30, Adani Transmission to 1,070.55, Adani Green Energy to 653.40 and Adani Total Gas to 1,135.60 on the bourse.

Similarly, shares of Adani Wilmar plunged to 393.60 apiece and NDTV to 188.35 on the BSE.

The scrips of these firms dipped 5 per cent each. Also, the scrip of Ambuja Cements dropped 4.04 per cent to 328.55, ACC slipped 2.01 per cent to 1,786.75 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 1.17 per cent to 546.70 on the BSE.

In Tuesday's morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 295.3 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,727.14. 

There were negative news flows for the Adani Group which weighed on investor sentiment including a sharp cut to the revenue growth target by the conglomerate along with a downward revision to the outlook of four Adani Group companies by Moody's.

Over the weekend, news also emerged that three group firms (Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green) pledged additional shares to SBICAP Trustee which further soured market mood.

Adani Group stocks have lost around 10.2 lakh crore or nearly 53 per cent of their combined market cap since late January this year, when US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research through its critical report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

The Adani issue has stalled parliament, ignited street protests by opposition parties, sparked off probes by capital markets regulator SEBI.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x