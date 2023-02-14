Adani Enterprises shares in the red ahead of Q3 results; other group shares fall

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, which pulled a ₹20,000 crore share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, were trading in the red during the day, ahead of its third results due later today. In the morning session, the scrip of Adani Enterprises plunged 4.89 per cent to ₹1,633.55 on the BSE. It is currently trading at ₹1,670.55 per share, down 2.74 per cent on the BSE while writing the report.

