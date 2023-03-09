Adani Enterprises shares plunge after NSE's ASM framework; 5 group stocks hit upper circuit1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises shares plunged more than 3% to ₹1,950 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early session
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) plunged more than 3% to ₹1,950 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early session whereas that of Adani Power and Adani Wilmar surged to hit 5% upper circuit after the stock exchange NSE imposed additional surveillance mechanism (ASM) framework for the Adani Group stocks. Meanwhile, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy also surged to hit upper circuit of 5%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×