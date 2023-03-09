Three Adani Group firms, including the flagship Adani Enterprises, were placed under the framework of short-term additional surveillance measures by the NSE and BSE last month. The other two businesses listed by the exchanges, in addition to Adani Enterprises, were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements. Nevertheless, on February 13 APSEZ and Ambuja Cements were excluded from the ASM framework.

