Adani Enterprises shares rise from lows on block deal buzz, other Group stocks also surge
- Adani Enterprises shares plunged more than 4% to ₹1,408 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd rose more than 3% to ₹1,613 apiece from lows after it plunged on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals on reports of a large trade on the flagship company. Meanwhile, other Group stocks such as Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission also surged.
