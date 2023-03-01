Adani Enterprises shares rise nearly 30% in two days; group m-cap jumps ₹39,000 cr
- Meanwhile, six group stocks – Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, NDTV and Adani Power – were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit limits
Shares of all ten listed companies of the Adani Group climbed for the second straight day on Wednesday after taking a beating in recent sessions. The conglomerate's combined market capitalisation jumped by ₹39,000 crore to above ₹7.50 lakh crore mark in today's trade.
