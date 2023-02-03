Adani Enterprises shares to be removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
- Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a Media & Stakeholder Analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, Dow Jones Index announcement says
After inclusion of three Adani group stocks — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements in ASM (additional surveillance measure) list for short term, Adani Enterprises shares have received another jolt from the US markets. Adani Enterprises shares are now facing removal from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to open on Tuesday, 7th February 2023. The information has been made in index announcement by the US markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×