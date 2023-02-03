Adani Enterprises shares to be removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

After inclusion of three Adani group stocks — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements in ASM (additional surveillance measure) list for short term, Adani Enterprises shares have received another jolt from the US markets. Adani Enterprises shares are now facing removal from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to open on Tuesday, 7th February 2023. The information has been made in index announcement by the US markets.

