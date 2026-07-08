Adani Enterprises shares trade flat after closure of ₹1500 crore QIP. Do you own?

Adani Enterprises QIP: Adani Enterprises shares traded largely flat after the Adani Group flagship announced the successful closure of its ₹1,500 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The company informed the stock exchanges that its QIP Committee approved the closure of the issue on July 7, 2026, after receiving application forms and funds in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

As part of the fundraising, the company approved the allotment of 5,20,29,136 equity shares of face value ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹2,883 per share, including a premium of ₹2,882 per share. The issue price reflects a 5% discount, or ₹151.68 per share, to the floor price of ₹3,034.68, determined in accordance with Regulation 176(1) of Chapter VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

"Approved the closure of the Issue today, i.e. July 7, 2026, pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the Issue," the company said in its stock exchange filing.

QIP committee approves share allocation The QIP Committee of the board also approved and adopted the placement document dated July 7, 2026, and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to eligible qualified institutional buyers, informing them about the allocation of equity shares under the issue.

"Determined and approved the allocation of 5,20,29,136 Equity Shares of face value ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹2,883.00 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹2,882.00 per Equity Share), which takes into account a discount of 5.00% (i.e. ₹151.68 per Equity Share) to the floor price of ₹3,034.68 per Equity Share," the filing said.

The company said it will file the placement document dated July 7, 2026 with both BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. A copy of the placement document is also being made available on the company's website.

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The company further clarified that the equity shares issued under the QIP have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and therefore may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. It added that no public offering of securities in the United States is contemplated.

Adani Enterprises share price The Adani Group stock rose 0.5% to its day's high of ₹3,126.95 apiece on BSE. It has risen 5.5% in 1 month, 53% in 3 months, 41% in 6 months and 21% in the last 1 year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹3,245.00, earlier this month, while it touched its 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 in March 2026.