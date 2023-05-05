Adani Enterprises shares trade volatile after Q4 numbers; details here1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Adani Enterprises on May 4 said its quarterly net profit more than doubled to ₹780.68 crore for the March quarter of FY23 from ₹325.76 crore in the year earlier.
Adani Enterprises' share price traded volatile in morning trade on BSE on May 5. The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹1,965 on May 5 against the previous close of ₹1,909.30 but pared most gains soon to trade with mild gains.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×