Adani Enterprises stock gains over 3% ahead of Q2 results
Shares of Adani Enterprises gained over 3% ahead of the announcement of the financial results for Q2FY24. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹2,297.95.
Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, gained over 3% in today's trade ahead of the announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
