Adani Enterprises hits new 52-week high on report it may replace Wipro on BSE Sensex
IIFL Alternative Research projects Adani Enterprises' inclusion in the Sensex, potentially leading to significant inflows. It forecasts ₹1,000 crore inflows if Adani Enterprises joins Sensex. The BSE is expected to announce its index reconfiguration tomorrow.
Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, surged 7.5% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹3,377.50 apiece in today's trading session. This notable upswing came in the wake of insights provided by IIFL Alternative Research, suggesting the prospective inclusion of Adani Enterprises in the Sensex, potentially displacing Wipro from its current position.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started