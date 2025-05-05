Adani Enterprises to Adani Green: Adani group stocks surge up to 13%; what's fuelling the rally?

Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports, witnessed healthy traction, surging up to 13 per cent during Monday's session amid reports that Gautam Adani's aides met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe.

According to a Bloomberg report, representatives for Gautam Adani met officials from Trump's administration to seek dismissal of criminal charges in an overseas bribery probe.

Mint could not independently verify this information at the time of writing of this article.

Last November, the US Attorney's Office in New York announced it had indicted Adani Group chair Gautam Adani and seven other executives over an alleged years-long scheme to bribe Indian officials.

Adani Group stocks jump up to 13% Reports of Adani representatives meeting US officials influenced investors' interest in the group's stocks. Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises surged almost 7 per cent during the session, looking set to snap their three-day losing run.

Shares of Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports jumped up to 8 per cent during the session.

Adani Total Gas shares soared over 13 per cent, while those of Adani Power surged 10 per cent.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions share price jumped over 6 per cent. Among the other group stocks, NDTV share price jumped over 6 per cent. Ambuja Cements shares climbed nearly 3 per cent, while ACC shares rose nearly 2 per cent.

Why are Adani Group stocks rising? While reports of Adani representatives meeting US officials could be the immediate trigger for the group's stocks, experts point out that the healthy Q4 earnings of several group companies are also a key factor behind the gains.

While some of the group stocks dipped after announcing Q4 results, experts pointed out that investors are buying these stocks on dips amid a healthy growth outlook.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of FY25 surged 50 per cent to ₹3,023 crore from ₹2,025 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Enterprises, reported a 756 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, led by an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore from Adani Wilmar (AWL) stake sale of 13.5 per cent.

Adani Power, on the other hand, reported a 4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to ₹2,637 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 rose 6.5 per cent YoY to ₹14,237 crore from ₹13,364 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Adani Green Energy reported a net profit growth of 24 per cent YoY to ₹383 crore in Q4. The company’s revenue from core operations rose 21.6 per cent YoY to ₹3,073 crore.

Ambuja Cements reported a 74.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25). ACC reported a 20.4 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (owners of the company) for Q4FY25.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar