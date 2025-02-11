Adani Enterprises to Adani Power: Adani group shares to remain in focus tomorrow after THIS Trump order

Adani Group stocks hogged the limelight on Tuesday, February 11, rising by as much as 4% during early trading, following reports that several Congress members had written to the newly-appointed U.S. Attorney General, urging an investigation into the previous Department of Justice's (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials.

However, most Adani stocks were unable to sustain these gains due to a sharp selloff in the Indian stock market.

Looking ahead, Gautam Adani-led stocks are expected to remain in focus tomorrow as well amid a report that U.S. President Donald Trump has paused the enforcement of the foreign bribery law, a development that could potentially impact the group’s prospects.

According to a PTI report, Trump signed an executive order directing the DoJ to pause enforcement of the nearly 50-year-old law that was used to initiate a bribery investigation against the Adani Group.

The order halts the enforcement of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing foreign government officials to obtain or retain business.

The President directed US Attorney General Pam Bondi to pause enforcement of FCPA, which was at the heart of some of the US Department of Justice's most high-profile cases, including an indictment against Indian billionaire and Adani Group head Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, the PTI report added.

Charges against Adani Group Last year, the DoJ had charged the Adani Group for allegedly being involved in a scheme to pay over $250 million (about ₹2,100 crore) in bribes to Indian officials. The bribes were supposedly given to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Prosecutors claimed this bribery was hidden from U.S. banks and investors, from whom the Adani Group raised billions of dollars for the project. This case was brought under the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which allows the U.S. to investigate foreign corruption if it has links to U.S. investors or markets.

However, President Trump has now signed an executive order pausing the enforcement of the FCPA for the next six months. During this time, the Department of Justice will review the rules and policies related to FCPA investigations.

The order means that no new FCPA investigations or actions will be started unless the Attorney General decides there's a specific reason to do so. The review will also look at ongoing FCPA cases and decide whether any changes are needed to limit the scope of these investigations, while also considering U.S. foreign policy interests.

This pause is seen as a relief for the Adani Group, but it’s uncertain what the DoJ will decide after the six-month review period ends.

Adani Stocks Today The majority of the Adani group stocks ended lower today, barring Adani Enterprises and Adani Power. The selloff in the broader market did not spare Adani stocks too that traded higher in the early part of the session.

As of close, Adani Wilmar, where the Adani group is seeking an exit, was the top loser, down 5%. It was followed by Adani Total Gas, down 2%. ACC and Adani Energy Solutions lost 1.63% and 1.48%, respectively.

Meanwhile, flagship Adani Enterprises stock ended 1.37% higher on the BSE while Adani Power rose 0.47% today.