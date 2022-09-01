Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani Enterprises to be part of Nifty from Sep-end

Adani Enterprises will join Adani Ports on the bellwether index. 
09:55 PM ISTRam Sahgal

  • Shree Cement will be dropped . The changes will be effective from September 30, 2022

MUMBAI :Adani Enterprises, flagship of the diversified Adani Group, will be included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Shree Cement will be dropped . The changes will be effective from September 30, 2022 .

For inclusion in the index, the security should have traded at an average impact cost of 0.50 % or less during the last six months for 90% of the observations for a portfolio of Rs. 10 crore.

Impact cost is the cost of executing a transaction in a security in proportion to its index weight, measured by market capitalization at any point in time.

Also, the average free-float market capitalisation should be at least 1.5 times the average free-float market capitalization of the smallest constituent in the index.

Adani Enterprises will join Adani Ports on the bellwether index. 

