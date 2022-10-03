Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises top Nifty loser

Adani Enterprises top Nifty loser

Adani Enterprises top Nifty loser Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint  
1 min read . 01:56 PM ISTRam Sahgal

  • The stock has risen by 139% from its 52-week low of 1,367.7 on October 28, 2021, through intraday Monday .

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises, which became part of the Nifty 50 on September 30, was the top index loser intraday Monday, down 5.5% at 3,266.15.

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises, which became part of the Nifty 50 on September 30, was the top index loser intraday Monday, down 5.5% at 3,266.15.

The stock replaced Shree Cements, becoming the second Adani Group company after Adani Ports & SEZ, on the bellwether index.

The stock replaced Shree Cements, becoming the second Adani Group company after Adani Ports & SEZ, on the bellwether index.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Around 6.17 lakh shares changed hands out of a traded quantity of 20.63 lakh shares. The stock commands a PE multiple of 360 based on Monday’s intraday price and is expected to result in a change of Nifty PE as passive funds queue up to buy it.

The stock has risen by 139% from its 52-week low of 1,367.7 on October 28, 2021, through intraday Monday .

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.