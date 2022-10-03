Adani Enterprises top Nifty loser

Adani Enterprises top Nifty loser1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- The stock has risen by 139% from its 52-week low of ₹1,367.7 on October 28, 2021, through intraday Monday .
MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises, which became part of the Nifty 50 on September 30, was the top index loser intraday Monday, down 5.5% at ₹3,266.15.
MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises, which became part of the Nifty 50 on September 30, was the top index loser intraday Monday, down 5.5% at ₹3,266.15.
The stock replaced Shree Cements, becoming the second Adani Group company after Adani Ports & SEZ, on the bellwether index.
The stock replaced Shree Cements, becoming the second Adani Group company after Adani Ports & SEZ, on the bellwether index.
Around 6.17 lakh shares changed hands out of a traded quantity of 20.63 lakh shares. The stock commands a PE multiple of 360 based on Monday’s intraday price and is expected to result in a change of Nifty PE as passive funds queue up to buy it.
The stock has risen by 139% from its 52-week low of ₹1,367.7 on October 28, 2021, through intraday Monday .