Adani Enterprises tumbles over 11%, other group stocks bleed after Wikipedia's claim
- Adani Group stocks fell sharply in Wednesday's trade in line with an overall weak trend in the equity market
Shares of Adani group stocks suffered steep losses in Wednesday's trade after Wikipedia editors said employees of the Adani Group have "almost certainly" manipulated Wikipedia entries with non-neutral PR versions.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×