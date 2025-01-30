Adani Group companies Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power announced their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024.

Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹228.64 crore, marking a sharp 88 per cent year-on-year drop from ₹1,972.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. On a sequential basis, profit also plummeted by 88.5 per cent from ₹1,989 crore in the September quarter.

The company recorded an EBITDA of ₹3,071 crore, reflecting a 5 per cent year-on-year decline. In the December quarter of the previous fiscal, it stood at ₹3,227 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit for the October-December 2024 quarter, reaching ₹2,518.39 crore, up from ₹2,208.21 crore in the same period last year.

The company's operational revenue for the December 2024 quarter stood at ₹7,963.55 crore, reflecting a 15.07 per cent growth compared to ₹6,920.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Adani Power's net profit for the quarter rose by 7.4 per cent to ₹2,940 crore, compared to ₹2,737 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter saw a year-on-year growth of 5.2 per cent, reaching ₹13,671.2 crore.

EBITDA increased by 8 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹5,023 crore. Meanwhile, the margin improved to 36.7 per cent from 35.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Which stock to buy? Adani Group stocks have experienced significant declines, with some shares losing over 50 per cent of their value since January 2023, following a Hindenburg Research report that accused the group of stock manipulation and fraud.

The situation worsened when U.S. prosecutors indicted Gautam Adani and other executives on bribery charges. This combination of legal issues, ongoing investigations, governance concerns, and heightened regulatory scrutiny has led to a high-risk perception in the market. Additionally, broader economic uncertainties have contributed to the group's depressed stock valuations.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the group's Q3FY25 quarterly results reflected mixed performance across its subsidiaries. Key companies such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission showed moderate revenue growth, but rising input costs, regulatory pressures, and market volatility impacted their overall profitability.

Adani Green Energy faced challenges with escalating costs in its renewable energy projects. Adani Total Gas saw a slight profit dip, mainly due to regulatory hurdles and changes in natural gas pricing.

“On a positive note, Adani Ports & SEZ demonstrated resilience, with stable growth in cargo volumes, benefiting from strong demand in the logistics and supply chain sectors. However, investors should remain cautious due to the ongoing legal and regulatory scrutiny surrounding the group's top executives,” Srivastava said.

On the other hand, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking says that the technical chart shows a bounce back for all three Adani group shares.