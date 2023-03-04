Adani Enterprises zooms 43% in 5 days; group mcap jumps over ₹1.42 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:41 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises jumped nearly 17 per cent to settle at ₹1,879.35 on the BSE on Friday after US boutique investment firm GQG Partners' 15,446 investment in group stocks
Shares of Gautam Adani's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises, have rallied 43.28 17 per cent in the last five days amid positive news flows about the company. In three trading sessions, the combined market valuation of the ten listed companies have jumped more than ₹1.42 lakh crore.
