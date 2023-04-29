Adani firms to be in focus next week, Adani Green, NDTV Q4 results on 1 May. Check key details2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Stock prices of both Adani Green and NDTV are bullish this week ahead of the Q4 results on Monday. Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar are lined up to present their Q4 reports in the trading week that will end on May 5th.
The March 2023 quarter season continues at full swing so far in April. In the week ahead, a host of companies are queued to deliver their Q4FY23 earnings report and this time Adani Group's companies will take center stage as they are lined up as well. The first earnings with the Adani title would be of Adani Green Energy on Monday. Media arm NDTV will follow suit as well.
