The March 2023 quarter season continues at full swing so far in April. In the week ahead, a host of companies are queued to deliver their Q4FY23 earnings report and this time Adani Group's companies will take center stage as they are lined up as well. The first earnings with the Adani title would be of Adani Green Energy on Monday. Media arm NDTV will follow suit as well.

Both Adani Green and NDTV stock prices have closed the trading week that ended on April 28, on a bullish note ahead of the earnings.

Adani Green Energy:

Ahead of Q4 earnings, Adani Green's stock price closed at ₹950.60 apiece up by 3.7% on BSE on Friday.

Earlier this month, Adani Green announced a 49% jump in its operational capacity at 8,086 MW at end of the fiscal year 2023, the largest capacity increase by any domestic renewable energy firm ever.

In Q3 of FY23, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹103 crore, more than doubled compared to ₹49 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. Total income climbed 53% YoY to ₹2,258 crore in the third quarter. On segment-wise performance, power supply revenue jumped 29% YoY to ₹1,260 crore, further revenue from sales of goods and related services grew by 47% YoY to ₹699 crore.

NDTV:

On Friday, NDTV's share price closed at ₹189.45 apiece up by 4.24% on BSE.

NDTV which is a part of Adani Group as well posted a net profit of ₹12.9 crore in the Q3 of FY23, down from ₹27.6 crore in the same period a year ago. Notably, the Group's digital arm, NDTV Convergence registered its best-ever revenue to the tune of ₹13.3 crore in Q3.

As of March 31, 2023, Group's holding is around 50.71% stake in Adani Green Energy, while it holds 64.71% in NDTV through RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial.

Other companies that will announce their Q4 earnings on Monday are --- 5Paisa, Abirami Financial Services, Ashnisha Industries, G N A Axles, Gravita India, MilkFood, Shish Industries, and Omega-AG Seeds.

Although, ACC was the first from the Group to announce its Q4 report recently. The Group holds 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns a 6.64% stake in ACC.

Ambuja Cements and Adani Total Gas will present their quarterly earnings on May 2nd, while Adani Wilmar on May 3rd and Adani Enterprises to announce Q4 results on May 4th.