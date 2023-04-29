The March 2023 quarter season continues at full swing so far in April. In the week ahead, a host of companies are queued to deliver their Q4FY23 earnings report and this time Adani Group's companies will take center stage as they are lined up as well. The first earnings with the Adani title would be of Adani Green Energy on Monday. Media arm NDTV will follow suit as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}