Adani flagship erases all stock losses spurred by Hindenburg
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, have erased all the losses inflicted by a scathing short-seller report in early 2023, after the conglomerate cut debt and landed major projects.
