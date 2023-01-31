Adani FPO: What saved the issue on the last day of bidding?3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM IST
- While the retail investors stayed away from the follow-on-pubic offer, the institutional investors saved the day for the India's biggest FPO
Just about a week ago, the Street was awaiting India's largest follow-on-public offer (worth ₹20,000 crore) which was about to be floated by one of the India's biggest conglomerates. Investors - retail and institutional - were waiting for the issue to open to buy shares of Adani Enterprises at a bit of a discount from the market price.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×