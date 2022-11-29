Adani fund-raise targets retail buyers, allows discount pricing

Price Freely

Ability to price freely will be very valuable for a stock that has surged more than 2,000% in the last four years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Adani Enterprises is trading at a valuation of over 158 times its one-year forward earnings. By comparison, Reliance Industries Ltd. -- India’s largest firm by market value -- is at about 22 times while NSE Nifty 50, an index which includes Adani Enterprises, is at about 20 times.