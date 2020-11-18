Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Adani Gas shares surge 40% in two days, hit new high
Adani Gas shares surged 19% today (Reuters)
Adani Gas shares surged 19% today (Reuters)

Adani Gas shares surge 40% in two days, hit new high

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 01:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Adani Gas shares hit a fresh 52-week high today

Shares of Adani Gas today surged as much as 19% to 348, hitting a fresh 52-week high today and also extending gains to the fourth day. In the previous session, Adani Gas shares had surged about 20%. In two days, Adani Gas shares have logged gains over over 40% amid heavy volumes.

Bombay Stock Exchange had sought a clarification from Adani Gas Ltd with reference to movement in volumes.

Adani Gas in a communication to exchanges today said: "We would also like to clarify that there are no pending information / announcement, to be made; as of date. As per our understanding, fluctuation in the Share Price of the Company seems market driven. Also, we would like to reiterate that, in the event there is any development which requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, we will make the same in accordance with regulatory requirement."

Earlier this month, the Adani Group had announced strategic collaboration with Italy-based Snam, Europe’s leading gas infrastructure company, for exploration of the hydrogen value chain in India and global markets, as well as the development of biogas, biomethane, and low-carbon mobility.

A non-binding agreement has been signed between Snam and Adani Gas Limited [a joint venture company of Adani Group and Total of France (formerly known as Total SA)] to create a joint venture for setting-up a CNG compressors manufacturing facility in India.

Adani Gas on November 3 had also signed a business transfer agreement for acquisition of the business undertaking pertaining to City Gas Distribution and retail sale of CNG that is being undertaken in Geographical Areas of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Kutch (East).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The guidelines came after a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 from March 25 and state-level lockdowns since June hampered city gas projects

IOC, Gail, Adani Gas, others get 251-day more to complete city gas project work

3 min read . 09 Nov 2020
It is possible to produce hydrogen to power fuel cells by extracting the gas from seawater, but the electricity required to do it makes the process costly. Photo: AFP (AFP)

Italy’s Snam ties up with Adani Group and Greenko

1 min read . 06 Nov 2020
Photo: Reuters

Adani Gas to acquire 3 of Jay Madhok Energy's city gas licences

4 min read . 04 Nov 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout