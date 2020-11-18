Adani Gas shares surge 40% in two days, hit new high

Adani Gas in a communication to exchanges today said: "We would also like to clarify that there are no pending information / announcement, to be made; as of date. As per our understanding, fluctuation in the Share Price of the Company seems market driven. Also, we would like to reiterate that, in the event there is any development which requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, we will make the same in accordance with regulatory requirement."