Adani Green, Adani Enterprise to Adani Power: Mutual funds raise stake in these Adani Group shares during Q4FY25

Domestic mutual funds increased their holdings in Adani Group stocks during the March quarter, even as foreign investors continued to trim their stakes in the country’s leading conglomerate.

According to exchange data, mutual funds raised their stakes in 06 out of 11 Adani Group companies during Q4FY25, with Adani Green Energy emerging as their top bet. Mutual fund holdings in the renewable power generation company rose to 1.01% in Q4FY25 from 0.37% in Q3FY25.

At the end of the March quarter, 27 mutual fund houses held positions in Adani Green Energy, up from 21 in the December quarter. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises also saw an increase in mutual fund holdings, which rose to 2.49% from 2.37% in Q3FY25. Other group stocks, such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Ambuja Cements, also witnessed increased interest from the fund managers during the quarter.

Likewise, LIC increased its stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone to 8.10% in the March quarter from 7.86% in the December quarter. The country’s largest asset management company also raised its holdings in Adani Enterprises to 4.16% from 4.02% in Q3FY25.

While mutual funds and LIC continue to increase their exposure to Adani Group companies, FIIs have been steadily reducing their stakes. In Adani Green Energy, FII holdings declined to 12.45% in Q4FY25 from 13.68% in the previous quarter.

In Adani Ports & SEZ, FII holdings dropped to 13.42% from 13.93% and they have also reduced their stake in Ambuja Cements by 0.54 percent to 8.6%, while in ACC, their holding declined by 0.31 percent to 4.83%.

9 group stocks end the quarter in the red During the March 2025 quarter, Adani Group stocks delivered a mixed performance, with more stocks declining than gaining. NDTV and Adani Total Gas were the top losers, plummeting 30.6% and 21%, respectively, followed by Adani Wilmar (AWL) Agri Business, which fell 16.14%.

Adani Green Energy also experienced a notable drop of 8.85%, while Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recorded declines of 8.42% and 3.81%, respectively. Adani Power, ACC, and Sanghi Industries saw declines of up to 4% during the quarter.

On the positive side, Adani Energy Solutions managed to end the quarter with gains, rising 8.85%. In total, nine Adani Group stocks ended in the red, while only two posted gains during Q4FY25—reflecting a generally subdued quarter for the group.