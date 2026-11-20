Stocks to buy | Shares to buy | Jefferies India stock recommendations: Amid anti-AI trade-fueled sharp rebound in the Indian stock market, investors are busy finding value picks that can outperform their pers generating alpha returns for their investors. For such investors, Jefferies India has a piece of good news today. The global investment bank has recommended buying five Adani Group shares after the conference call 2026, predicting up to 43% returns for the investors. Those five Gautam Adani-led shares are Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Ports.

Jefferies India | Adani Green Energy shares Jefferies India research report says that Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest listed pure renewable generation company with 20.8 GW capacity as on Sept 2026. Journey to raise capacity 2.4x to 50 GW by 2030 along with BESS ramp up remains underway. Strong power demand and better utilisation driven by higher temperatures have potential to largely offset interest rate concerns. AGEL is trading at a 60% discount to Jan. 2023 peak 1-yr forward EV/EBITDA which creates room for upside on execution.

Giving a ‘buy’ tag to Adani Green Energy Ltd shares, Jefferies India research report said, "Our ₹1,695 PT (Price Target) values the company at 20x EV/EBITDA Sept 28E, a premium to our 14x target multiple for JSW Energy (JSW IN, Rs512, Buy) given the higher growth and pure renewable assets. Risks: 1) execution delays, esp. at Khavda; and 2) aggressive bidding."

Jefferies' Adani Power share price target HGighlighting the factors favouring a bull run in Adani Power shares, Jefferies India research report says the company's management reiterated its target of expanding capacity by 2.5x to 45 GW by FY32, including 23.7 GW of organic capacity additions and 3 GW of inorganic capacity which is currently at proposal stage. 62% of the upcoming organic capacity is locked in under long-term PPAs and the aim is to tie up 100%, which lowers the risk profile further. We believe Adani Power (APL) should see 22% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E and turn FCF positive by FY30E.

Predicting a 17% upside in Adani Power shares, the Jefferies India report said, "Our ₹240 PT (Price Target) values APL at 18x EV/EBITDA Sept 28E, a 100% premium to our 9x target multiple for NTPC given faster growth and some merchant upside also available in APL. Downside risks: 1) Past PPA issues cropping up again and impacting EBITDA; 2) sharp drop in merchant realisations."

Jefferies' Adani Enterprises share price target Highlighting the outcome of Adani Conference (Asia Chapter), Jefferies India research report said, "We met ADE (Adani Enterprises) during the Adani Conference (Asia Chapter), where management highlighted Navi Mumbai’s ramp-up with traffic migration from Mumbai, strong focus on broad-based non-aero growth & Airport City monetisation. Data centres have scaled to ~1.2GW contracted capacity, largely backed by long-term hyperscale contracts, with ~3GW targeted by 2031 and targets double-digit dollar ROCE. Annual capex of ₹350 bn to ₹400 bn will remain elevated, led by airports, PVC & roads."

The global investment bank has predicted a 43% upside target price of Adani Enterprises shares of ₹3,830 per share.

Jefferies' Adani Energy Solutions share price target Jefferies India research report says that Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) is India’s only listed private sector pure play on transmission and distribution assets. Visibility is improving on the trading business also with 2.5 GW power supply tie-up to MSEDCL, making EBITDA profile more sustainable. The company has ₹872 bn transmission projects on hand, up 45% YoY. Smart meters is ramping up well and is a key growth driver ahead. AESL is at a 73% discount to its Jan. 2023 peak 1-yr forward EV/EBITDA.

Giving a ‘buy’ tag to Adani Energy Solutions shares, Jefferies India said, "Our SOTP-based PT (Price Target) is ₹1,980, of which Trading is 3% of value. Downside risks: 1) inability to maintain interest rate, 2) market share loss."

Adani Ports share price target by Jefferies India Jefferies India research report says that Adani Ports (ADSEZ) remains confident in achieving its 1 bnt cargo target by 2030 (16% CAGR vs. JEFe 12%). Domestic Ports growth will remain organic, with profitability in focus. International M&A will target margin-accretive assets in stable geographies with long-term earnings visibility. Integrated Logistics remains a focus area. Strong cash flows from inimitable assets enable growth Capex and potential deleveraging to coexist, with room for inorganic growth.

Giving a 'buy' tag to Adani Ports shares, Jefferies India research report said, "Pending regulatory approvals, we do not factor EVOS and estimate 12% FY26-31E volume CAGR vs. management's 16%, an upside risk to our estimates. Our ₹2,180 PT is based on 16x Sep’28E EV/EBITDA, broadly in line with historical average. Downside risks: 1) incremental negative news flow on group and 2) weak organic volume."