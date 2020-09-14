Adani Green Energy nears 1 trillion market capitalisation

Adani Green on 9 June announced that it bagged a manufacturing-linked solar contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop 8 GW of projects. The transaction is valued at ₹45,000 crore, or $6 billion. With this win, Adani Green will have 15 GW capacity under operation, construction or under contract. The company targets achieving an installed generation capacity of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025 at an investment of $15 billion, in the renewable energy space in the next five years.