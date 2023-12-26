Adani Green Energy promoters to infuse ₹9,350 crore via preferential issue, stock rises 4%
The allocated funds will be predominantly use to reduce leverage on the balance sheet and support capital expenditure, the company said.
Adani Green Energy, on Wednesday, announced that its promoters are set to inject ₹9,350 crore into the company through the preferential issuance of warrants, with each warrant priced at ₹1,480.75.
