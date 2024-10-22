Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Net Profit jumps 39% to ₹515 crore, total income up over 30%

Adani Green Energy reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The Adani Group company's reported a net profit of ₹515 crore, up 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹371 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Adani-controlled renewable power firm's total income increased 30.4 percent to ₹3,376 crore as against ₹2,589 crore in the same period last year. However, its total expenses also witnessed 31.3 percent on-year growth to ₹2,837 crore versus ₹2,160 crore in Q2FY24.

For the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), the company's net profit soared 65 percent to ₹1,144 crore as against ₹694 crore in the same period last year. Moreover, its total income for H1FY25 came in at ₹6,476 crore, up 30 percent from ₹4,979 crore in H1FY24.