Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Net Profit jumps 39% to 515 crore, total income up over 30%
BREAKING NEWS

Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Net Profit jumps 39% to ₹515 crore, total income up over 30%

Pranati Deva

Adani Green Energy reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The Adani Group company's reported a net profit of 515 crore, up 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) from 371 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Green Energy Q2 results

Meanwhile, the Gautam Adani-controlled renewable power firm's total income increased 30.4 percent to 3,376 crore as against 2,589 crore in the same period last year. However, its total expenses also witnessed 31.3 percent on-year growth to 2,837 crore versus 2,160 crore in Q2FY24.

For the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), the company's net profit soared 65 percent to 1,144 crore as against 694 crore in the same period last year. Moreover, its total income for H1FY25 came in at 6,476 crore, up 30 percent from 4,979 crore in H1FY24.

The stock ended 1.43 percent lower at 1,686 on October 22, 2024.

