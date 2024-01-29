Adani Green Energy Q3FY24 Results: Net profit jumps 148.5% YoY to ₹256 crore, revenue improves 40% YoY
Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023. The company's net profit improved by 148.54% to ₹256 crore in Q3 compared to a net profit of ₹103 crore reported in the same period last year. Looking sequentially, the consolidated net profit dropped by 31%.
