Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023. The company's net profit improved by 148.54% to ₹256 crore in Q3 compared to a net profit of ₹103 crore reported in the same period last year. Looking sequentially, the consolidated net profit dropped by 31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue surged to ₹1,765 crore from ₹1,258 crore in the year-ago quarter, which is an increase of 40.30% YoY.

The company's sale of energy witnessed a remarkable 59% YoY rise to 16,293 million units, supported by robust capacity addition of 1,154 MW over the past year and an improved capacity utilisation factor (CUF), according to the company's earnings report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's operational capacity grew by 16% YoY to 8,478 MW in Q3FY24 with the greenfield addition of 700 MW solar-wind hybrid, 304 MW wind, and 150 MW solar projects. There is an additional 12,366 MW under execution, as per the company's earnings report.

Its solar-wind hybrid portfolio CUF improved by 750 basis points YoY to 41.5% in 9MFY24, backed by technologically advanced solar modules, horizontal single-axis trackers, and wind turbine generators, as well as consistent high plant and grid availability.

Its EBITDA jumped 40% YoY to ₹1,174 crore in Q3FY24 and the EBITDA margin from the power supply rose to 92.1% from 91.5% in the same quarter of last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company stated that the consistent industry-leading EBITDA margin is driven by AGEL's best-in-class operations and maintenance (O&M) practices, which enable it to achieve higher electricity generation at lower O&M cost.

