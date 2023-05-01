Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Adani firm's total income rose 88 per cent to ₹2,988 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to ₹1,587 crore in Q4FY22.

The revenue of operations from power supply stood at ₹2,130 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,128 crore in the year ago period. While, for FY23, revenue from power supply increases by 54% YoY to ₹5,825 crore.

In FY23, the firm reported an EBITDA of ₹5,538 crore, up by 57% YoY, due to ‘robust growth in revenues, EBITDA and cash profit.'

The sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23 primarily backed by strong capacity addition, analytics driven O&M enabling high plant availability and deployment of latest renewable technologies.

"The solar portfolio CUF has improved by 90 bps YoY to 24.7% in FY23 with integration of high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF (Capacity Utilization Factor) of 26.6% in FY23, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability and improved solar irradiation. For the wind portfolio, the sale of energy has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition, though, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to one-off disruption in transmission line (force majeure) for the 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which is now fully restored," said Adani Green Energy in its filing.

The company has added 2,676 MW renewable capacity to its operational fleet in FY23, which includes 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid plants in Rajasthan, 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh and 212 MW solar power plants in Rajasthan.

“Our business model has demonstrated remarkable resilience as evidenced by our strong financial performance. We are leaders in the green energy space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance and capacity development. We are expediting the transition to sustainable energy and playing a pivotal role in fulfilling India’s obligations to a greener future.," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

The run-rate EBITDA stands at a strong ₹7,505 crore with net debt to run-rate EBITDA of 5.4x 4 as of March 2023 well within stipulated covenant of 7.5x for holdco bond, said Adani in its filing.

“We have added massive greenfield capacity of 2,676 MW renewable assets this year. This feat is attributed to the relentless efforts of our teams," said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The company's scrip ended 3.67 per cent up at ₹950.60 on BSE.