Adani Green Energy Q4 Result: Consolidated PAT grows to ₹507 cr2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:29 PM IST
In FY23, Adani Green Energy reported an EBITDA of ₹5,538 crore, up by 57% YoY, due to ‘robust growth in revenues, EBITDA and cash profit.'
Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
