Adani Green Energy Q4 Result: Consolidated PAT grows to 507 cr

"The solar portfolio CUF has improved by 90 bps YoY to 24.7% in FY23 with integration of high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF (Capacity Utilization Factor) of 26.6% in FY23, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability and improved solar irradiation. For the wind portfolio, the sale of energy has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition, though, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to one-off disruption in transmission line (force majeure) for the 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which is now fully restored," said Adani Green Energy in its filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}