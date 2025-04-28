Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Net profits rise 24% YoY to ₹383 crore, revenues up 22%

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani Green Energy announced its Janaury to March quarter results for the 2024-25 fiscal on Monday, April 28, 2025. The renewable energy company's net profits rose 24 per cent to ₹383 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared with ₹310 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 21.6 per cent to ₹3,073 crore in the January to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹2,527 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Adani Green Energy shares closed 3.04 per cent higher at ₹940.20 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹912.45 at the previous market close. The company announced the fourth quarter results after the market operating hours on April 28.

Adani Group stock has given stock market investors more than 345 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 47.96 per cent in the last one-year period.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,173.65 on June 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹758 on March 3, 2025, according to the data collected from BSE.

The renewable power generation firm's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹1,48,930.73 crore or ₹1.48 lakh crore, as of the stock market close on April 28.