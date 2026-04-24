Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Profit soars 34% YoY to ₹514 crore; income up 14%

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Adani group company Adani Green Energy posted a 34% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26 on Friday, 24 April.
The renewable energy firm's net profit came in at ₹514 crore as against ₹383 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the profit surged over 102 times on a sequential basis from ₹5 crore posted at the end of the December quarter of FY26.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹3,727 crore, recording an upside of 13.69% YoY from ₹3,278 crore in the March quarter of FY25.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19.98% YoY to ₹2,882 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,402 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, margins improved to 82.3% from 78.2% on a YoY basis.
The revenue from power supply stood at ₹3094 crore during the quarter under review, recording a 16% YoY growth. Meanwhile, EBITDA from the power supply segment jumped 20% YoY to ₹2,944 crore.
The earnings growth was primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 5.1 GW in FY26, deployment of advanced RE technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the company said.
For the full financial year, the company's profit declined marginally by less than a 1% to ₹1987 crore from ₹2001 crore in FY25. However, revenue growth came in at ₹12,928 crore as against ₹11,212 crore, up 15.30%.
In another operational update, Adani Green Energy said that its installed BESS (battery storage) capacity stood at 1,376 MWh in Khavda – one of the largest single-location deployments globally. The company is targeting more than 10,000 MWh capacity by FY27.
Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, stated: “FY26 was a landmark year in Adani Green’s history. The company, on the back of robust project and operational excellence, commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity. It is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company (outside China). This milestone not only consolidates our leadership position in India’s renewable energy sector but also puts us in a different orbit of execution excellence."
Following the Q4 results announcement, Adani Green Energy share price erased all losses and was trading 1.40% higher at ₹1231.60 on the BSE today.
Despite stock market volatility, the Adani group stock has jumped 21% year-to-date and 28% in a year.
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