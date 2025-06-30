Adani Green Energy’s installed renewable energy capacity surpasses record 15,000 MW; share price gains

Adani Green Energy share price gained over a percent on Monday after the company announced surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity. The Adani Group stock rose as much as 1.37% to ₹1,029.75 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy said that the company, through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 1,011.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. With commissioning of these plants, Adani Green Energy’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,539.9 MW.

This accomplishment marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. The operational portfolio includes ~11,005.5 MW of solar, ~1,977.8 MW of wind, and ~2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity, Adani Green Energy said in a release on June 30.

Adani Green Energy is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects, the company added.

“We aim to accelerate even faster from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy’s 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power approximately 7.9 million households.

World’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq kms, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources, the company said.

The company has operationalized cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Performance Adani Green Energy share price has remained flat in one month, but the stock has gained over 7% in the past three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Adani group stock has fallen 3%, while it has dropped 43% in the past one year. Adani Green Energy shares have delivered strong returns of 185% in the past five years.

At 10:30 AM, Adani Green Energy share price was trading 0.46% higher at ₹1,020.40 apiece on the BSE.