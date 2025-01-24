Adani Green Energy share price dips as Sri Lanka revokes $440 million power purchase deal

Stock market today: Shares of Adani Green Energy reversed early gains on Friday, January 24, and cracked nearly 6% from the day's high to trade in the red amid reports that Sri Lanka has revoked a $440 million power purchase deal with the company.

Adani Green share price opened in the green at ₹1,039.45 on the BSE as against its previous close of ₹1,021.45. The stock gained as much as 4% to the day's high of ₹1,065.45, in reaction to its December 2024 earnings. However, following the report of the cancellation of the project, the stock dipped 5.6% from the day's high to ₹1,008.

According to a report in Daily FT, Sri Lanka's leading business newspaper, the Cabinet, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reversed the decision to give a contract for building wind power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn to Adani Green Energy SL Ltd. This decision, made in June last year and sanctioned by Dissanayake's predecessor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, involved a 484 MW wind power project.

During his election campaign, the current President promised to cancel the deal and invite international tenders to develop wind power in Sri Lanka. Following through on this promise, the Cabinet decided on December 30 to revoke the previous cabinet decision made in May 2024, which had approved the Adani Green Energy project.

Adani Green Q3 Results The company post market hours on Thursday also released its financial results for Q3 FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 2.33% YoY to ₹2,365 crore from ₹2,311 crore.

Meanwhile, its profit after tax (PAT) surged 85% YoY to ₹474 crore from ₹256 crore in Q3 FY24.

