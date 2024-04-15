Adani Green Energy share price declines 4% despite strong FY24 business updates
Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price declined slightly more than 4% in the morning trades on Monday. Strong business updates for FY24 failed to lift investor sentiments amidst weakness in the benchmark indices and broader markets, post escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran
Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price declined slightly more than 4% in the morning trades on Monday. Strong Business updates for FY24 failed to lift investor sentiments amidst weakness in indices and broader markets. The Sensex and Nifty-50 index saw steep cuts of up to 1% in the light of escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started