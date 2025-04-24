Adani Green Energy share price in focus on power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation

Stock Market Today: Adani Green share price remains in focus on Thursday as Adani renewables announced having executed a power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects

Adani Green Energy Power Purchase Agreement Details Adani Green Energy Ltd in its release on the exchanges on Wednesday post market hours announced about the power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation Ltd

As per the release Adani Hydro Energy Five Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Ltd has executed the Power purchase agreement or PPA with UP Power Corporation Ltd on 23 April 2024

On 25 February 2025 Adani Green Energy Ltd had already announced that Adani Hydro Energy Five Limited, a Wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, having entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (“UPPCL”) for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects.

Adani Green share price in focus on Q4 Results schedule Adani Green Energy share price also remains in focus as recently it has announced the date of meeting of Board of directors to consider and approve Adani Green Energy Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025

As per the intimation by Adani Green Energy Ltd on the Exchanges, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Adani Green will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window Closure Period will end 48 hours after the results are made public on April 28, 2025, said Adani Green in its release

Adani Green Energy share price had closed at ₹952.70 up. 1.06% on the BSe on Wednesday.