Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price gained up to 9% in morning trades on Monday. Adding to gains in last 3 sessions the the stock is up almost 50% in last 4 sessions.

Adani Green Energy share price opened at ₹1364.00 on the BSE on Monday, almost 3% higher than previous close of ₹1324.55. The Adani Green energy share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹1445, marking gains of 9%.

Adani Green share price thar had closed at around ₹897 levels on the 26 November 2024, however has been rising thereafter and is up almost 50% in 4 trading sessions.

The Adani green share price has been rising post clarification issued by the company refuting the bribery charges against its Chairman Gautam Adani and other group officials in the US.