Adani Green Energy share price rises 9%: Here are key factors driving 50% gains for the stock in 4 sessions

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price gained up to 9% in morning trades on Monday. Adding to gains in last 3 sessions the the stock is up almost 50% in last 4 sessions. Whats driving the stock that is up almost 50% in last 4 sessions, explained

Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price rises almost 50% in 4 sessions

Stock Market Today: Adani Green Energy share price gained up to 9% in morning trades on Monday. Adding to gains in last 3 sessions the the stock is up almost 50% in last 4 sessions.

Adani Green Energy share price opened at 1364.00 on the BSE on Monday, almost 3% higher than previous close of 1324.55. The Adani Green energy share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 1445, marking gains of 9%.

Adani Green share price thar had closed at around 897 levels on the 26 November 2024, however has been rising thereafter and is up almost 50% in 4 trading sessions.

The Adani green share price has been rising post clarification issued by the company refuting the bribery charges against its Chairman Gautam Adani and other group officials in the US.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
